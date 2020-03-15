City announces spring clean-up week

TROY — The city of Troy will hold its annual “Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week” from April 13-17.

During this week, residents will be allowed to dispose of additional trash, and yard waste disposal rules will be changed to help residents clean up their homes and yards.

During this week, residents will be permitted to exceed the capacity of the trash cart and place additional bagged household refuse for collection. Additional refuse must be placed out on the regular collection day, but placed a few feet from the cart so that it can be accessed. Items placed in cardboard boxes will not be collected.

As a new service this year, brush and yard waste rules will also be relaxed during clean-up week. For April 13-17 only, brush and yard waste will be collected when placed to the curb, and does not need to be bundled and tied or placed in a biodegradable bag.

Items that are classified as recyclable should be placed in the recycling container for collection.

In addition, residents are encouraged to engage in and promote spring clean-up in their neighborhoods. Again, the items that are collected should be of the type normally classified as household refuse and should be placed in trash bags for collection.

For more information, call the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at (937) 335-1914.