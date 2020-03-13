Area briefs

Trash to be picked up earlier

TROY — Due to ongoing construction in area of Atlantic, Fountain, Jefferson and Washington streets, trash and recycling pickup in this area will now begin at 6:30 a.m. on the usual pickup day.

Residents in this neighborhood are asked to have refuse and recycling out early.

Contact the Central Maintenance Facility with questions at (937) 335-1914.

Wild Walking Women planned

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, March 17. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. Call the YWCA to check on the meeting place, as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.

PEEP registration upcoming

TROY — Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s Preschool Environmental Education Program (PEEP) will open to the public on Sunday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Classes for this unique program will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with an additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon class from 12:30-2:30 p.m. This six-week session includes a different nature-related topic each week and will run April 14 through May 22.

PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3 – 5 years old, who are potty-trained and not in Kindergarten. The fee for this innovative program is just $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members.

All fees are due upon registration (cash or check only). Class size is limited to 12 children.

Quilting marathon to help victims

SIDNEY — The tornado devastation in Nashville and surrounding areas has turned a fun way to celebrate National Quilting Month, into a service project.

On Thursday, March 19, the Knotters and Night Shift Knotters of Ohio Living Dorothy Love are hosting a quilting marathon from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to help those in need. Held in the Amos Center on the campus of Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 2500 N. Kuther Road, there will be jobs for every skill level for those who wish to provide quilts for children in areas that are suffering with loss and displacement. Working with Quilts of Compassion, based in Toledo, these quilts will be deployed as part of their “Quilts for Tennessee” delivery that will happen in about eight weeks.

For more details of the service project or how you can help in other ways, call Lori Puterbaugh at (93) 497-5116