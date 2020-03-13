County libraries close, suspend programs

MIAMI COUNTY — In these unprecedented times, the Troy-Miami County Public Library Board and director have made the difficult decision to close all library locations to the public at the end business today Friday, March 13.

This includes the Troy-Miami County Public Library and Local History Library in Troy and the Oakes-Beitman Library in Pleasant Hill.

“We are unsure how long this closure will remain in effect,” said Heather Baker, community engagement coordinator, in a Friday press release.

“This decision was not made lightly. Based upon recommendations from the governor’s office and declarations by other jurisdictions, we determined that this closure is in the best interest of public safety. Timetables for reopening the Troy, Pleasant Hill, and Local History libraries will be based on an assessment using updated information from health officials. Previously scheduled board meetings will still occur,” Baker said.

In Piqua, staff at the Piqua Public Library have canceled all March programs, including Grave Reflections. With the outbreak of COVID-19, staff said they are closely monitoring information and following guidelines provided by city, county, and state health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“It is our hope and intention to reschedule as many programs as possible that were originally meant to be held in March,” they said in a news release on Friday.

Director Jim Oda of the Piqua Public Library also said the library may follow suit with the schools and could potentially close until the end of March. The board of the Piqua library will be deciding this next week.

Other libraries, including those in Covington, Milton-Union, Bradford and Tipp City have canceled programs in March.

For the most updated information on each these libraries, visit their social media pages or call:

• Bradford, (937) 448-2612

• Covington, (937) 473-2226

• Milton-Union, (937) 698-5515

• Tipp City, (937) 667-3826.