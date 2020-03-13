Posted on by

Poll workers see upturn in early voting

The Miami County Board of Elections is seeing a large upturn in early voting due, in part, to the coronavirus scare.

A line of voters waits to cast their ballot for early voting for the March 17 primary elections on Friday. The voting site, located at the Hobart Center for County Government, 510 West Water Street, Troy, is seeing a larger than normal turnout due, in part, to voters attempting to avoid crowds at polling places on Tuesday.


