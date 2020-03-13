Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SPECIAL MEETING: A special board meeting of the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held at 8 a.m. to discuss the coronavirus at the Miami County ESC.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer breakfast at 9 a.m.; billiards at 9:30 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

• HAM: Enjoy a baked ham dinner including scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by lunch. Woodcarving with Jim Foster will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon.

• WOODCOCK WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Woodcock Walk” program from 7:45-8:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and hike into the meadow in search of the spectacular aerial courtship display of the American Woodcock. Come enjoy the dives, turns, and spirals of the extravagant mating display the male Woodcock performs annually. Please pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LENTEN SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• PANCAKES: The Covington Noon Optimist and Covington Kiwanis clubs will offer their annual Covington Community Pancake Day from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria. Tickets are available at the door, and are $7 each for adults. Children under 10 eat for $4. A ticket is good for your fill of pancakes, coffee, and one serving of sausage, applesauce, juice, or milk.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling ((37) 667-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• SPRING SLING: The Milton-Union Education Foundation will hold its second annual Spring Sling all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at the school’s cafeteria. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The fundraiser features Chris Cakes and his famous “fling pancakes,” as well as activities for children including several bounce houses and the high school show choir will perform at 11 a.m. Contact the board office for tickets or more information.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Rag Wreaths will be offered from 2-5 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a colorful, no-sew, rag wreath. Limit 12 adults. Must pre-register at (937) 773-6753.

• FUN CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m., shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• YOUNG BIRDERS’ CLUB: Join Brukner Nature Center staff from 10 a.m. to noon for this month’s Young Birder’s Club. As winter begins to fade into spring many of the birds have begun their push north towards their breeding grounds. Ohio is perfectly placed as many of these birds’ flight routes cross right over our state. Join participants for Young Birders Club over the next couple months when they search popular resting spots nearby to first find the larger waterfowl, then later the songbirds. Contact Brian for more detailed information on when and where at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com. Geared for students in grades 6-12 with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 per year.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• PAINTING: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” for a guided craft at the Troy-Miami County Library at 1 p.m. to create watercolor butterfly paintings. All supplies provided, but bring your own glue gun if you have one. For adults; children may attend to help adults with craft or coloring will be available. No registration needed. Call the library at (937) 339.0502, Eext. 117, for more information.

• HAM BAKE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer potato, ham and cheese bake at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• CANCELED: The concert by the University of Dayton Chorale, hosted by The Troy Mayors’ Concert, has been canceled.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and will include eggs cooked your way, french toast, pancakes, waffles, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon, sausage, fruit, and cinnamon rolls. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoon just walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• RETIREMENT: A retirement party for Bradford Fire and Rescue Captain Jim Siders will be from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Bradford Fire and Rescue Station. Siders will be retiring after 39 years of service to the community.

Monday

• MAH JONG: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Bridge and Mah Jong at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audiobook. Join participants at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Gnomes will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a cute, no-sew spring gnome. Limit 12, adults/teens. Must pre-register at (937) 773-6753. Priority is given to those who have never taken a gnome class or have been wait listed in the past.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce and Texas toast will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• LUNCHEON: The Miami County Retired Teachers will meet at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, corner of State Route 55 and Barnhart roads. The luncheon begins at 11:40a.m. Call Connie Keim at 335-3683 for reservations. The speakers will be Kristy Osting, StoryPoint Troy and Chris Haines, president and CEO of Marias Technology. For additional information about MCRTA, contact David Pinkerton at 335-4501.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; Young at Art at 1 p.m. and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• BOARD MEETING: – The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustee’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HOMEWORK HELP: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out, finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MOVIE: “The Lorax Movie” will be offered from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. The run-time for this movie is one hour and 26 minutes. All ages are welcome.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction. Food will be available from 6-8 p.m. for reasonable prices. Auction numbers will be offered for purchase with the auction stating at 7 p.m.

• STORY TIME: The J.R. Clarke Library will welcome retired teacher Laurie Deubner as the StoryTime teacher. Sherry Angle assists her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes: 9 and 10 a.m. The topic for March is “Machines that Move.” For this week’s topic, bring something that is green or something that begins with “G.”

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• STORY HOUR: Join Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library staff for a weekly spring story time session at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays through April 28. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth-5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information.

Wednesday

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing and strength class at 10 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p..m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• MY BOOK AND ME: The Milton-Union Public Library invites children in grades K-6 to create their own book on Thursdays in March from 6:30-8 p.m. Working with a different theme ea

ch week, children will be encouraged to write and illustrate using various artistic methods. After four programs, each book will be spiral bound for your child to take home. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ADVANCED DIRECTIVES: The Milton-Union Public Library will welcome Brandon Coate from Brandon Coate Law Office Ltd to discuss advanced directives and living wills at 6 p.m. Learn the purpose of each form as well as their pros and cons. Standard forms will be available to take home. Contact the library at698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: An open business meeting will be the focus of the Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12-year-old home schooled student for a morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.) or afternoon (2-4 p.m.) of hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check). Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for March is “Mother Nature’s Nursery.”

• MEATLOAF: Stop into the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a hot meatloaf sandwich with chips and a pickle. Serving begins at 4 p.m. for just $4.

• VERAFLOW: Dance and fitness instructor Lynn Blakely will be the instructor for the new VeraFlow exercise class that includes yoga and dance at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. The cost is $5 per session and participants are to bring a yoga mat or beach towel to each class. Call Cherie at the library for more information at 473-2226. Preferably sign-up in advance.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• STORY HOUR: Story hour with Candice will meet every Tuesday in March from 11 a.m. to noon. Story hour offers stories, crafts, songs, games and activities to help get your preschooler ready for kindergarten. Sign-ups are required at (937) 448-2612. Story hour runs in six week sessions with a break week at the end and is open for children 3 years old through those not yet attending kindergarten. They are currently learning all about reptiles.

• Join Oakes Beitman Memorial Library staff at 3:30 p.m. for after school, wacky fun with crafts and activities. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required. Additional sessions scheduled for April 1 and 15. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day week. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SLOPPY JOE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer sloppy joe at 6 p.m.

