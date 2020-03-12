Newspaper launches coupon site

MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley Today/Miami Valley Sunday News has launched Miami Valley Coupons, miamivalleycoupons.com, a website available to readers in the community.

“We want to offer an option to digitally market coupons for consumers and the businesses we serve. From the consumer perspective, you will find ease and convenience with the information we provide on the website,” said AIM Media Midwest Digital Marketing Manager Ernie Seta. “For the businesses in our market, miamivalleycoupons.com provides an option to market your special offers using the latest digital technologies. And for the businesses who have not used digital marketing before, they can ‘dip their toe’ in this arena at an efficient price tag.”

Miami Valley Coupons houses a variety of coupons and advertisements from local businesses in the region. Every month, new coupons will be added to the website for visitors to consider.

Community members can type in the website directly or find the website under the “Coupons” drop down on the Miami Valley Today (miamivalleytoday.com), Troy Daily News (tdn-net.com) or Piqua Daily Call (dailycall.com) websites.

Once you are on the miamivalleycoupons.com website, you can browse many local business coupons. You can also search for a coupon by their business type or by city. When you click on a business’ coupon, you also will find more information on the business, such as the business’ phone number, which can be called directly from the coupon page using a smart phone or tablet. Directions to the business also are included with a street view of the business’ location.

A link to the business’ website is available, so you can find out more about their business. A link to each social media page of the business also is accessible on the coupon page, for ease in following them on social media.

Those who go to the site can save the coupon for a later time or print the coupon at that time.