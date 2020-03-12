Cancellations due to coronavirus

MIAMI COUNTY — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events around the county are being canceled for residents’ continued safety. Local events that have been canceled that the Miami Valley Today have been made aware of include:

TROY

• March 15 — The concert of the University of Dayton Chorale, hosted by The Troy Mayors’ Concert, set to be held at the First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy, has been canceled.

• March 18 — The Tri-County Board of Mental Health’s monthly meeting has been cancelled. The next meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. April 15.

• March 19 — The Troy-Miami County Library staff has canceled the Reading for Change event scheduled at the library.

• March 25 — Troy-Miami County Public Library staff has canceled the Internet 101 event, with Barbara Nicodemus of Ohio Means Jobs, that was scheduled for March 25 and April 1 at the library.

• March 26 — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregive Connection at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, has been canceled.

• April 3 —The program with the Rev. Donna Kundtz Moore, a Dayton-area coordinator for the Ohio Poor People’s Campaign, that was scheduled at Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, 831 McKaig Ave., Troy, has been canceled.

• April 5 – Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, canceled its annual Easter egg hunt that would have been held on Sunday, April 5.

PIQUA

• March 16 — The Miami County Retired Teachers meeting scheduled at the Troy Church of the Nazarene has been canceled.

• March 21 — God’s Table, a free meal open to the community sponsored by the Women of Westminster, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, has been canceled.