Scouting for Food to begin Saturday

PIQUA — Scouts in the city of Piqua will be helping to stock area food pantries as part of the national Boy Scouts of America “Scouting for Food” drive. On Saturday, March 14, Scouts will be distributing dark blue door hangers throughout the city asking for non-perishable food donations to help needy families in Piqua.

The following Saturday, March 21, they will come around beginning at 9 a.m. to pick up food donation. Residents are asked to attach the blue door hanger to their own bags or boxes and place them outside in a place visible from the road. This new door hanger policy is an attempt to reduce waste and encourage recycling.

For more information, contact Al Fledderman at (937) 773-5330.