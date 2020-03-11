Bradford seeks full-time SRO

MIAMI COUNTY — Bradford schools is considering implementing a full-time school resource officer (SRO) for the 2020-2021 school year, which Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak discussed with the Miami County Commissioners during their work session on Wednesday.

“We were approached by Bradford schools … requesting to have a full-time school resource deputy starting next school year,” Duchak said.

Duchak provided the commissioners with a proposed contract, which he said is identical to other five districts the sheriff’s office serves. He said the contract is a two-year contract with a 3 percent cost increase. The cost of employing a full-time SRO at Bradford schools, which would include salary and benefits for the SRO, would be split between the school district and the county with the county paying for the three months over the summer that school is out, which would amount to approximately $25,185 for the first year. Bradford schools would then pay for the remaining nine months of the year.

Commissioner Ted Mercer asked about staffing the SRO.

“We would be able to accommodate (them) for the next school year,” Duchak said.

The commissioners expressed support for employing another SRO in a local school. Commissioner Greg Simmons said he would “always be in favor” of SRO programs, and he also noted the SRO would be able to help fill in at the sheriff’s office during the summer months when other deputies and employees are on vacation.

“I think any time the sheriff’s office can interact with young people on a positive note is very important, and this is another step,” Mercer said.

“I think it’s important that we’re in there,” Simmons said.

“I appreciate the support, and I know the school will as well,” Duchak said.

Bradford would be 5th school to have SRO from sheriff’s office

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.