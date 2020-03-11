FOR THE RECORD

WEST MILTON — The annual Young Spirts performances will take place on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday April 5, at Milton-Union High School, 7610 Milton Postdam Road. Both performances will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. If you want to bolster your faith in the youth of today you want to be sure and attend one of these evenings. They have been working hard several hours every Saturday since the first of the year to be ready to present a positive and moving performance. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the beginning of this group, directed all 50 years by David Wion.

Things are happening at the M-U Public Library. At 7 p.m. March 24, Brian Sarver from Hale Sarver and a representative from Calvary Cemetery in Springfield will present details about “green burials.” There will be a door prize and light refreshments. On March 26 at 6:30 p.m., Angie Hoscheouer will present a program on the early lives of Dayton Brewers. Registration is required. For more information, call the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Best Friend Books, an interactive workshop for children, parents and teachers will take place in the M-U Schools Media Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 17. This is an interactive workshop for parents, teachers and children ages 5-10 accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and each adult participant will receive one free Best Friend Book. The M-U Media Center is located at 7610 Milton Potsdam Road. For more information, visit https://www.bestfriendbooks.com/ .

Things are happening at Hoffman United Methodist Church at 201 S. Main St. On Wednesday, March 25, Grandma’s Kitchen will reopen in the activity center. They have been serving meals for over 20 years. Anyone is welcome to share a meal and join in the fellowship. Serving time is 5-6:15 p.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children. All profits from this activity are donated to various local, national and international missions. The menu is available by visiting www.hoffmanUMC.org.

Also at Hoffman is the return of their International Tasting Festival, which will take place from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, in the activity center. Sample food from Germany, Honduras, New Zealand, Mexico, Ireland, Vietnam, Portugal and the Philippines. This activity is free although donations are always appreciated. Come for the fun, food, and fellowship. For more information, call Katie at (937) 698-3519.

The Laura Lions Club has been going strong since it was chartered on Feb. 13, 1952. They presently have 22 members. They have two major money making projects. One is the Greenville Farm Power of the Past Show held the first weekend after the Fourth of July. The other is manning the gates at the Miami County Fair each August. To do this, they need the help of all members to fill three five hour shifts per day for all seven days.

The money they raise is donated to a number of projects: twice a year they do a Glasses in Need program in the M-U schools; donate to Lions Projects; Eye Research Foundation; West Central Eye Bank; Sight and Hearing Foundation; pilot dogs and hearing dogs; Camp Echoing Hills in eastern Ohio; Special Needs Kids once a year; Hospice of Miami County, FISH; Bulldog Bags; and each they purchase animals at the fair through the 4-H auctions. At Christmas they also take fruit baskets to shut-in members and widows of members.

If you have questions or would be interested in joining this worthwhile organization, call Richard at (937) 947-1220.

By Susie Spitler

Got Union Township area news to add to this column? Contact columnist Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or email her at wsspitler@juno.com

