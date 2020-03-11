Area briefs

Glass owl class set at YWCA

PIQUA — Dennis Walker, local artist and instructor, will be helping class participants create a one-of-a-kind solid glass owl from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at his Studio 446 in Piqua.

The owl will be approximately 3-4 inches in height. Individuals can select their own colors to represent the owl’s feathers.

Class size is limited and a special overflow class will be held on March 25 if the first class fills up.

For more information or to sign up for the class, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call (937) 773-6626.

Egg hunt planned at LLC

TROY — Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will offer an Easter egg hunt at the center beginning at 11 a.m. April 2o at the center.

Participants should be at the center by 10:45 a.m. The hunt will include four age groups, including ages 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10, and sections will be released at intervals. Prizes will be awarded in each age group and the Easter Bunny will be there to greet families.

Each child should bring a basket or bag in which to collect eggs. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the center.

For more information, call LCC at (937) 335-21715 or visit lcctroy.com.

Quilting marathon to help victims

SIDNEY — The tornado devastation in Nashville and surrounding areas has turned a fun way to celebrate National Quilting Month, into a service project.

On Thursday, March 19, the Knotters and Night Shift Knotters of Ohio Living Dorothy Love are hosting a quilting marathon from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to help those in need. Held in the Amos Center on the campus of Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 2500 N. Kuther Road, there will be jobs for every skill level for those who wish to provide quilts for children in areas that are suffering with loss and displacement. Working with Quilts of Compassion, based in Toledo, these quilts will be deployed as part of their “Quilts for Tennessee” delivery that will happen in about eight weeks.

For more details of the service project or how you can help in other ways, call Lori Puterbaugh at (93) 497-5116