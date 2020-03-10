Poor People’s Campaign to offer program

TROY — The Rev. Donna Kundtz Moore, a Dayton-area coordinator for the Ohio Poor People’s Campaign, will present a program on the “Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival,” from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, 831 McKaig Ave., Troy.

The presentation honors the vision and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was slain on April 4, 1968, just six months after announcing his plans for a movement that would unite people from diverse backgrounds in a common quest for economic security. The event is free, open to the public and presented through a partnership between Richards Chapel, the Ohio Poor People’s Campaign and We The People Miami County. Light refreshments will be provided and love offerings accepted.

The program will begin with a screening of the documentary “We Cried Power.” Afterwards, Moore will provide additional information on the Poor People’s Campaign and describe how local residents can continue King’s legacy by supporting the campaign.

Dayton is the 19th stop on the We Must Do MORE National Tour. An evening rally on April 23 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton, will present the campaign’s agenda to address systemic racism, systemic poverty, environmental devastation, militarism and the bloated war economy, and the distorted moral narrative that blames poor people for their own problems. Featured speakers will include national campaign co-chairs, the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis.

The 25-state tour will culminate on June 20 with a Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March in Washington, D.C., where thousands of poor people and moral agents will gather to demand a national agenda that meets the needs of poor, low-wealth and disenfranchised members of our communities. Buses to Washington will leave Dayton just after midnight on June 20. Details on housing and financial assistance for travel will be provided.

For more information about the April 3 program, contact wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com. For more information about the Poor People’s Campaign, visit poorpeoplescampaign.org.