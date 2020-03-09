Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

March 4

CHILD ENDANGERING: Oronde E. Clarke, 45, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. Clarke was charged following a welfare check on two five-year-old girls who had not attended school in three days. The location was redacted.

WARRANT: Crystal L. Hutton, 37, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor telephone harassment at approximately 2 p.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Male subject reported he found a juvenile in his unlocked vehicle at 3:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Boone Street. Juvenile took off running but was found. Nothing stolen from car.

THEFT: Crazy Martins on Main Street reported a male subject stole herbal supplements from the store at 3:25 p.m.

March 5

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: While on patrol, a suspicious male was observed lying in the roadway and near a parked car at approximately 12:05 a.m. in the area of Boone and Virginia streets. The male was found to be intoxicated, and he was escorted into his residence, which was within close proximity.

AGENCY ASSIST: Piqua police assisted a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in which the driver of the vehicle fled on foot at approximately12:40 a.m. in the area of Fisk and Y streets. The area was checked, and the driver was unable to be located. The possible identity of the driver was provided.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Police responded to a private property accident at 6:40 a.m. near Evenflo on Covington Avenue. A semi-truck struck a storage container while backing up to unload the trailer. The semi-truck driver denied striking the container. A business employee advised it was struck. Both parties were advised it was a civil matter.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A juvenile student left the Piqua High School without permission at 10:45 a.m.

BUS LIGHTS: A school bus driver reported a car ran bus lights at 11 a.m. in the area of Looney Road and Edison Drive.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A student left the Piqua High School without permission at approximately 12:10 p.m.

BURGLARY: Subject stated he moved out of a residence on the 900 block of Caldwell Street and they were renovating it. Subject stated several items were stolen from the residence sometime in the last two weeks. Unknown suspects at this time.

BURGLARY: Subject reported that his apartment on the 1100 block of Van Way was entered sometime during the day while he was at work. Nothing was reported stolen.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject who was reportedly under the influence of drugs was running around and pulling his pants down at 3:20 p.m. on the 200 block of Kienle Drive near the Sandalwood Apartments. Male was located lying in the grass behind a vehicle. Jason W. Martin, 39, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

FOUND: Two syringes were located on the sidewalk at 5 p.m. in the area of East Ash and North Main streets. There were disposed of in a sharps container.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer was dispatched to a hit skip accident at 5 p.m. on the 8800 block of Sherry Drive but it was found not to be an accident. Two vehicles were driving with flat tires. Both vehicles were located, and the subjects from the vehicles admitted to slashing each others tires. Two subjects were cited. Mallori L. Deeter, 19, of Piqua, and Eric C. Simmons, 27, of Dayton, were cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

FLEEING: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a subject with a warrant at 8:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Wayne Street. Vehicle fled from the officer, and the driver bailed out on foot. Robert C. Foster, 38, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor eluding or fleeing a police officer in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: A male subject reported he returned home and found his back door open at 9:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue. No one was located inside the residence, and nothing was missing.

March 6

ASSIST CITIZEN: Police were dispatched to the 500 block of New Street for a burglary in progress at 5:35 a.m. Dispatch advised a male was trying to get into the residence through a window. Officer located male and discovered the male lived at the address with family.