Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 5

A deputy responded to the Y Yard Park, Bradford. It was reported that there were juveniles spray painting the building and concrete walkway at the Bradford Y Yard Park. This case is pending.

A deputy was traveling west bound on West Main Street in Troy near Interstate 75. While running the registration on a Volkswagen Beetle, the registered owner had an active warrant for her arrest. A traffic stop was initiated, and the female was arrested for an active warrant out of Miami County.

March 6

A deputy responded to 4000 block of Casstown Sidney Road, Lostcreek Twp., on the report of a bullet hole in a barn. This incident was documented at the owner's request. No charges were filed.

A deputy responded to the area of Peters Road and Swailes Road in reference to a reckless operation complaint. After investigation, Alicia Brown was cited for OVI, open container and marked lanes.

March 7

A deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 5000 block of State Route 589, Casstown. After further investigation, the driver was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

A deputy observed a light blue Chevy Cobalt pass heading westbound on Palmer Road without a front license plate. The deputy then got behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the listed location. Upon further investigation, charges will be pending until lab results return for possession of hashish.

A deputy responded to the ReMax Real Estate business in the 2700 block of South County Road 25-A, Troy, for a suspicious complaint where an employee for a cleaning company heard what they thought was someone trying to break into the business.

ANIMAL RESCUE: A subject called 911 and reported a dog that was running loose in the 8000 block of Sugar Grove Road, Newton Twp. The dog had a 2020 Miami County dog tag on its collar. The dog was returned to the owner’s residence by the deputy.