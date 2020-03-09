Teen Leadership applicants sought

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce will offer its third year for a leadership program for juniors in high school. Teen Leadership Academy will introduce these teens to specific areas of the community including government, non-profits, law, healthcare and general businesses, including manufacturing, to actively engage them in the community.

Applications are now being accepted into the program, which will take place from June 1-5 and is specifically for juniors entering their senior year in high school residing in the Tipp City or Bethel school districts.

This group of selected high school students will participate in a week-long program to develop and enhance community leadership skills and their potential through a series of classroom and practical learning experiences. Among the sites they will visit include Aileron, Tipp City Government Center and facilities, Miami County Courthouse and Engineer offices, Upper Valley Medical Center, Rotary, local manufacturers and others.

The class will also participate in the Project T.I.P.P. (Teens Impacting & Promoting Philanthropy) program where they will be selecting area non-profits to receive a small grant for their organizations. The Tipp City Foundation allocated $5,000 toward this portion of the program.

Only 12 students who reside in the Tipp City or Bethel School Districts will be selected for this exclusive opportunity. Students must reside in the district and have completed their junior year of high school are eligible to apply. Eligible students can attend any school or be home schooled.

The cost is $50 to participate and applications must be received by 4 p.m. April 10. Teen Leadership Academy applications and additional information are available at www.tippcitychamber.org under Events & Programs or by contacting the Tipp City Chamber at (937) 667-8300 or info@tippcitychamber.org.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in our community. For additional information on the Tipp City Chamber, contact Liz Sonnanstine, executive director, at (937) 667-8300 or at liz@tippcitychamber.org.