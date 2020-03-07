Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 778-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The monthly Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be offered from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy. Use Door 7 at the back of the church building. The men of First Baptist will be preparing a breakfast for participants. The program this month will feature the history of this long-standing community gathering.

• FISH FRY: The Piqua American Legion will have a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. The meal also will include fries, coleslaw and bread for $7.

• AROMATHERAPY: Robbin Adams, Registered Nurse and JRP staff member, will be teaching how essential oils can benefit you daily from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Make and take a jar of bath salts, which includes essential oils to enhance your relieve your daily stress. The project will be $5 per person.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 10-11 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is designed to be an adult intro to meditation and mindfulness strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking short to medium length nature hikes along with meditation. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• OPEN HOUSE: The Pleasant Hill Newton Township Joint Fire District will be hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. at the fire station at 8 W. High St., Pleasant Hill. The purpose of the open house will be to answer any questions you may have about the upcoming tax and bond levies, tour the facility and we will have stations set up where participants will be able to calculate the impact on their taxes. Finger sandwiches, chips and drinks will be available.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and will include eggs cooked your way, french toast, pancakes, waffles, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon, sausage, fruit, and cinnamon rolls. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. in the study room at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will discuss the school bond issue on the March 17 ballot. The business meeting will follow. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Hand & Foot and Euchre at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Help also will be offered at the Milton-Union Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling for an appointment at (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audiobook. Join participants at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK GROUP: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join a discussion of “The Widows,” by Jess Montgomery. Visit the Library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Felt Daffodils will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Create felt flowers using basic sewing. Limit 12 adults. Call (937 ) 773-6753 to pre-register.

• SALAD: The table is full of toppings for your salad, or your baked potato at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Choose a salad or a potato for $3.50, or enjoy both for $6.

• EARLY BIRDS: The Early Birds Book Club at the Troy-Miami County Public Library will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss the One Book, Many Communities 2020 community read choice “The Widows,” by Jess Montgomery. “The Widows” takes place in Kinship, Ohio, in 1924 and is inspired by the story of Ohio’s first female sheriff. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• MEATLESS MONDAYS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Meatless Monday Cooking class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Meatless Mondays are a fun and communal way to learn a new way of cooking that helps contribute to a sustainable future. This cooking class is for adults who are interested in learning to cook vegetarian and vegan meals. Come prepare and share a vegetarian meal and build your recipe collection. There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of recipe ingredients. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 4:15 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

• ACTIVITIES: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer line dance at 10:30 a.m.; Bid Euchre at 1 p.m.; billiards at 4:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Monday (January, March, May, July, September, and November) at the Tipp City Government Center.

• Laura Village Council will meet the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet the second and fourth Monday of the month at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet the second and last Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will gather at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Hideaway,” by Laura K. Denton. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibraries.org for more information.

• CRAFT: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 6 p.m. and make paint scrape art. This is an adult night out, so please arrange child care for your little ones. Registration is required and all supplies are provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HOMEWORK HELP: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out, finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11:00-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Babies and toddlers enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STORY TIME: The J.R. Clarke Library will welcome retired teacher Laurie Deubner as the StoryTime teacher. Sherry Angle assists her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes: 9 and 10 a.m. The topic for March is “Machines that Move.” For this week’s topic, bring your flashlight or something that begins with “F.”

• STEAMERS: STEAMers will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner, (Miami County Park District staff and science guru, and JRC staff members, Charity Courts and Amy Welborn will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child, so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at (937) 473-2226.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• STORY HOUR: Story hour with Candice will meet every Tuesday in March from 11 a.m. to noon. Story hour offers stories, crafts, songs, games and activities to help get your preschooler ready for kindergarten. Sign-ups are required at (937) 448-2612. Story hour runs in six week sessions with a break week at the end and is open for children 3 years old through those not yet attending kindergarten. They are currently learning all about reptiles.

• STORY HOUR: Join Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library staff for a weekly spring story time session at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays through April 28. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth-5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet the 2nd Tuesday from 10:15-11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• READ AND WATCH: The Read It, Watch It Book Club will meet the 2nd Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Monday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CRAFTS: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer craft group at 9 a.m.; Mahjong at 1 p.m.; and Pinochle at 12:30 p.m.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. This is open to anyone who interested in knitting or learning how to knit or any other craft they wish to work on, or just come and join the conversation. Leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse the second Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind.

• STEAMERS: The 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 12:30p-2:30 p.m., the JR Clarke will present the STEAMers program for homeschoolers in the instruction of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session may be divided into two groups depending on the subject and/or the type of activity. Sign-up your child, so that appropriate materials can be ordered, by contacting the library at 473-2226.

• WHAT THE CRAFT: What the Craft? is offered on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join Angela for a variety of fun crafts and relaxing coloring pages. Crafts change with the season. Limit 15, adults/teens. Must pre-register at 773-6753.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: An essential oils class will be offered the 2nd Tuesday from 6:30-8:15 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn about essential oils with Joyce.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will meet the second Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing and strength class at 10 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have a Parkinson’s Support Group meeting at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p.m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• MY BOOK AND ME: The Milton-Union Public Library invites children in grades K-6 to create their own book on Thursdays in March from 6:30-8 p.m. Working with a different theme each week, children will be encouraged to write and illustrate using various artistic methods. After four programs, each book will be spiral bound for your child to take home. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Lorna Swisher with Mainstreet Piqua will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• RIVER’S EDGE EXPLORERS: Sign-up your 12-17-year-old home schooled student for an afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans, using outdoor exploration. The “River’s Edge Explorers” provides the opportunity for middle to high school aged home school students to join their peers in discovery at Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge property. The fee for these programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members (cash or check) and is due at time of registration. Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for March is “Winter Wonders.” For more information, visit bruknernaturecenter.com.

• SHREDDED BEEF: Shredded beef sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

• RECRUITING: The Miami Valley Young Marines will offer a spring recruiting event at 5:45 p.m. at the AMVETS Post 88, 3449 LeFevre Road, Troy. Recruits must be age 8 through a senior in high school. For more information, call Ray Girard at (937) 657-7813 or visit miamivalleyyoungmarines.com.

• VERAFLOW: Dance and fitness instructor Lynn Blakely will be the instructor for the new VeraFlow exercise class that includes yoga and dance at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. The cost is $5 per session and participants are to bring a yoga mat or beach towel to each class. Call Cherie at the library for more information at 473-2226. Preferably sign-up in advance.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone is welcome. You may call and leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Tuesday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• FREE CHECKS: UVMC health screenings are offered on the 2nd Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library. Free blood pressure and blood glucose checks are offered.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a board meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon and bingo.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• NATIVE PLANTS: The Milton-Union Public Library will welcome Sam Romeo, the adult program coordinator of Aullwood Audubon Center, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss native Ohio plants. Light refreshments will be available as well as a door prize. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SOUP BEANS: Soup beans and cornbread will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $5. Stay and try your luck at Euchre 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Put some spring in your step when you donate at the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. The blood drive includes double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of “Spring Into Giving” green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites caregivers to a support program of support and sharing from 2-3 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call (937) 573-2115.

• PARTY TO MEET: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 1230 S. Market St., Troy. Dan Saks will be present to discuss messaging. Jack Bastian, candidate for county commission, and Ted Jones, write-in for Ohio 80th District State Representaive, will speak. For more information, call chair Russ Wheeler at (937) 216-9280.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua High School class of 1961 will have lunch at 3 Joes at 11:30 a.m. Order from the menu.

• COOKIE JAR: St. James Cookie Jar is open from 4-5 p.m. Come join others for an hour of cookies and trivia. There are no prizes given this is just for fun. This is free and open to everyone.

• STEAM: STEAM Workshop for home schoolers will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m. The free workshops offer hands-on activities to encourage a love for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math and are appropriate for students in grades 1-8. Registration is not required. Call Stacie at (937) 448-2612 for more information.

• STORIES AND PLAY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. through April 30 Come enjoy stories and playtime with various books and toys each week. This is an opportunity for children and their caregivers to socialize and play. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. This program is taking the place of Mornings in Motions and meets at the library.

