Feeding the multitude

With return of the season of Lent also came St. Mary Catholic Church’s 35-plus year tradition of Friday fish fries. Eden Merrifield (front left) works alongside other members of St. Mary Catholic Church, including Sister Mary Alice, Donovan O’Leary, Rosie O’Leary, and more to serve up the church’s Lent fish fry meals inside Piqua Catholic School’s cafeteria on Friday evening. Mitch Hohlbein (not pictured) has organized the event for over the last 20 years.

St. Mary Catholic Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will continue its Lenten fish fries from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays through April 3. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

Kenny Kirby of St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua fries fish and helps prepare other food as the church feeds a crowd of community members lined up down Piqua Catholic School’s halls as part of its annual Lent fish fries on Friday.