Police continue search for missing Covington man

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is continuing to search for a local man who went missing last week, including using a drone to help search a large stretch of land this week.

David Fugate, 48, of Covington, has been missing since Feb. 29. He is 5-foot-10, is 215 pounds, has grayish-black hair, has brown eyes, and wears glasses.

On Friday, Sgt. Tim Cline of the Covington Police Department said their department has conducted a few searches of properties this week that Fugate is believed to have frequented in the past. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also assisted the Covington Police Department with the search by using its drone to help search a large piece of land near the river on Thursday, but Fugate still has not been located.

“We’re still actively searching,” Cline said. The Covington Police Department is continuing to interview Fugate’s friends to see where he might have gone. Cline said their department has not found anything “to indicate anything suspicious” about his disappearance.

According to Fugate’s missing poster, Fugate “has been under extreme stress after the loss of his wife just days ago.” Fugate is also believed to have left his home on foot on or around Feb. 29 as both of his vehicles are accounted for, according to previous reports. Fugate was last seen wearing a jean jacket when he left home.

Anyone with information on Fugate’s location or who has possibly seen Fugate is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at (937) 473-2102 or call 9-1-1.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

