Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

March 2

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: There was a complaint of telephone harassment at 7:50 a.m. on the 600 block of Spring Street.

FOUND: Complainant found a used syringe in a nearby alley at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the area of Young and South Wayne streets. An officer picked up the syringe and discarded it in a proper medical sharps container at the police department.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: Officer dispatched to a driving without consent complaint at 11 a.m. on the 500 block of Park Avenue.

THEFT: Victim reported a fishing pole was stolen from his back porch during the day at around 2:20-2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Boone Street. Investigation is ongoing.

MENACING: Vehicle was egged after an argument over street parking at approximately 4 p.m. on the 800 block of West Water Street.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of child abuse made. Investigation is ongoing. The location was redacted.

THEFT: Complainant reported money was stolen from a raffle between Feb. 29-March 2 at FM Station on the 500 block of South Street. Investigation is ongoing.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Complainant called to report several juveniles at approximately 5:20 p.m. at the 500 block of South Wayne Street causing problems. Juveniles were located and warned to stay away from the residence. Juvenile’s guardians were advised of the incident.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers notified an individual was at the police department to make a report of a suspicious individual around the vacant Wood Street Community Center building at 6:10 p.m.

SEX OFFENSE: Allegations were made of a sex offense that took place six years ago. The location was redacted.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Caller advised his vehicle was broken into sometime during the day on the 900 block of Park Avenue. Officers responded to the area but did not observe any criminal activity.

ALLIGATOR COMPLAINT: Officers notified of possible alligator swimming in the river south of the Shawnee Bridge at 8 p.m. Officers responded and searched the area but did not see any signs of the alligator.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: There was a report of a private property accident at 10 p.m. at Walmart. An officer stood by while both parties shared insurance and contact information.

March 3

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Dispatch advised of a male acting disorderly and punching a vehicle at 2:35 a.m. on the 600 block of North Main Street. Officers responded to the area, but the male had left before officers arrived. Officers did not observe any criminal activity in the area.

ILLEGAL BURNING: An anonymous caller advised of an illegal burn complaint at 10 a.m. on the 500 block of Cleveland Street. Male was warned.

THEFT: Complainant reported leaving his headphones at Planet Fitness between noon and 12:30 p.m. Gym employees confirmed by video that the headphones were picked up by another member and not returned. Case is pending.

Officer dispatched to a theft complaint at 3:20 p.m. at Paul Sherry Car N Credit on the 8600 block of North County Road 25-A. Male was warned for trespassing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officer dispatched to a criminal damage compliant at 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Spring Street at Kustom Car Audio.

ACCIDENT: Officer responded on the report of a non-injury accident at 4:50 p.m. on the 700 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, parties advised they had already exchanged information and requested to sign a traffic waiver.

SCHOOL BUS LIGHTS: There was a report of a vehicle running school bus lights at 5 p.m. in the area of South Downing and Young streets. Investigation is pending.

DISTURBANCE: Officers notified of a potential argument at 6:20 p.m. at a residence at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive. Officers responded and observed no signs of criminal violations.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a possible disturbance on the 1100 block of Forest Avenue. Officer found out incident was over a subject parking in a yard and missing the street. There was no argument or disturbance, just the request to move the vehicle.

DISTURBANCE: Officers notified of a group of individuals fighting in the street at approximately 6:50 p.m. on the 200 block of East Main Street. Officers arrived and spoke to an involved individual still on scene.

AGENCY ASSIST: Adult Parole Authority requested officers attempt to make contact with a subject who may have tampered with a monitoring device at 8 p.m. on the 400 block of South Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject, and his residence appeared vacant. This information was passed along to the APA.