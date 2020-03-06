Three flee from Troy P.D.

TROY — Three people are in custody following a Troy Police Department pursuit of suspected car thieves through the east side of Miami County early Friday morning.

Zoe Zeller, 33, of Troy and Laurence Brown, 34, both of Troy, were arrested at the scene of the incident.

Zeller has been charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property. She also had two warrants for her arrest.

Brown has been charged with fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl, LSD and scheduled narcotics. He also had a warrant for his arrest. He was also charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument and paraphernalia.

Lindsey O’Neal, 34, reportedly hid in a shed in the 6100 block of Lostcreek-Shelby Road, Brown Township, until mid-morning on Friday. She was charged with fifth degree possession of a scheduled narcotic and prohibited drug paraphernalia. She also had a warrant for her arrest.

According to reports, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on State Route 55 and Stonyridge Avenue around midnight when the vehicle fled from the scene. Officers followed the vehicle, which was later reported stolen from the 300 block of W. Market St., through Casstown into Fletcher and eventually on Loy Road. At East Loy Road, three occupants drove through a cornfield and stopped near a wooded area near a creek. Then three occupants fled on foot into the woods.

Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopters assisted in the search for the subjects. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted at the scene.

All three remain incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

O’Neal https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_MUGSHOTS_34832882.jpg O’Neal Brown https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_MUGSHOTS_34796112.jpg Brown Zeller https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_MUGSHOTS_34832856.jpg Zeller