Area briefs

Auditions scheduled

TROY — The Troy Civic Theatre will offer auditions for “The Hallelujah Girls” from 7-9 p.m. Monday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 11 at the Barn in the Park, Troy.

Director Beth Shrake is seeking six women and two men, age 30s to 70s, for the Jones, Hope, Wooten Southern comedy, The Hallelujah Girls.

Theater resumes and head shots are appreciated, but not required. Plan to read from the script and be prepared to list all your time conflicts between March 15 and May 10. If you’re auditioning for the role of Crystal, plan to sing one to two verses of a “Christmas Carol” or a campfire-style song and play accompaniment on keyboard or guitar, if able. All characters will need a Southern (Georgian) accent.

Helpers are also needed for the production crew: set building, set painting, props, costumes, make-up/hair, publicity, and more.

“The Hallelujah Girls” will be performed May 1-3 and 8-10, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information, call (937) 418-9749.

Councils to meet

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Council will be holding its annual meeting on Thursday, March 12, at 4 p.m. in the Large Conference Room in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Additionally, the Tipp City Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) will be also holding its annual meeting on Thursday, March 12, at 4:15 p.m. This meeting will also be held in the Large Conference Room in the Tipp City Government Center.

Exhibit nears end

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will continue its exhibit, “It’s About Wildlife,” through March 15 in the Nature Art Gallery. See the world through the lenses of the annual photo contest participants.

Selected entries will be displayed in the Heidelberg Auditorium. These unique framed works of art are available for purchase with 25 percent of the proceeds supporting Brukner Nature Center’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation.

Home school gym program set

TROY — The Miami County YMCA will be offering a home school gym program for home school families at the Robinson Branch each week on Thursdays.

The third session of the school year begins March 12 with sign-in at 1 p.m., a structured activity from 1:15-2 p.m., and open gym/swim from 2-3 p.m. Each structured program is broken into three week segments, including sports, group games, and fitness fun. The program runs for a total of 27 weeks through May 2020. The program is for 5 year olds through high schoolers and activities are broken up by age. The cost is $1 per YMCA member and $3 per nonmember each week.

For more information, contact Imari Witten, Sport Coordinator, at i.witten@miamicountyymca.net or 440-9622.

Nominate a senior

MIAMI COUNTY — Show your appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in your county by nominating them for a 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in the region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby sounties. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Please check nomination guidelines on the form for eligibility requirements. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.

Consider taking the time today to nominate an outstanding senior who has impacted your community. The deadline for all nominations is March 27. Awards are presented in all counties at Senior Day events held throughout May. Miami County’s Senior Day will be Friday, May 8, at Romer’s Catering in Piqua. Contact Evelyn Axt at (937) 341-3018 for more information.

The nomination form is found on the agency website at: info4seniors.org/news/

Or contact Karin Nevius at (937) 341-3001 or knevius@info4seniors.org to have a nomination form mailed to you.