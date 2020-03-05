Troy Civic Theatre to offer ‘Proof’

TROY — Troy Civic Theatre will present the third show of the 2019-20 season, “Proof,” by playwright David Auburn, opens Friday, March 6.

“Proof” concerns Catherine, the daughter of Robert, a mathematical genius in his 50s and professor at the University of Chicago, and her struggle with mathematical genius and mental illness. Catherine cared for her father through a lengthy mental illness. While going over Robert’s papers in his study, his ex-graduate student Hal discovers a paradigm-shifting proof about prime numbers. The title refers both to that proof and to the play’s central question: Can Catherine prove the proof’s authorship? Along with demonstrating the proof’s authenticity, Catherine also finds herself in a relationship with 28-year-old Hal. The play explores Catherine’s fear of following in her father’s footsteps, both mathematically and mentally and her desperate attempts to stay in control.

“Proof” features TCT regulars Rachel Smith (Dayton) as Catherine, Steve Dietrich (Sidney) as Robert, and T.J Montgomery (Dayton) as Hal. Sarah Caplan (Dayton) portrays Claire, Catherine’s sister, in her first show with Troy Civic Theatre. The cast is directed by Niccole SueAnn Wallace, with assistance from Jennifer Kaufman and Sonja Hyer.

“When I first read ‘Proof,’ I completely understood Catherine’s mindset. My mom dealt with depression and bipolar disorder during most of her life. Because of that family history, I have been passionate about bringing mental health discussions to the forefront,” Wallace sad. “One of those discussions is how a patient’s illness affects their loved ones, and this show focuses on Catherine’s struggle. I feel the reality in the story, and immediately upon that first reading knew this was the next discussion I wanted to present to our audiences.”

“Proof” will be presented March 6-8 and 13-15 at the Barn in the Park, across from Hobart Arena. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14, and are available online at www.troycivictheatre.com or by calling the box office at (937) 339-770. “Proof” is presented by special permission from Dramatists, and has been sponsored in part by The Bryant Firm.