Piqua man arraigned on drug charge

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man, arrested during a narcotics search on Tuesday, was arraigned on drug charges from a previous arrest.

David G. Wintrow, 55, of Piqua, was arraigned Thursday on one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Wintrow entered a plea of not guilty on charges from 2019.

On Sept. 27, 2019, Wintrow was arrested and incarcerated for fifth-degree felony drug possession from a narcotics search warrant. A pre-trial was set for March 16 with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding.

Judge Stacy Wall continued Wintrow’s bond of $100,000 set in Municipal Court stemming from this week’s drug charges filed by Piqua Police on Tuesday.

The Piqua Police Department executed a search warrant at Wintrow’s residence at 1001 W. High St., Piqua, earlier this week. Recovered during the search were suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In that case, Wintrow was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies; two counts of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and a fifth-degree felony; and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor. Additional charges are pending.

In Municipal Court, Wintrow entered a plea of not guilty to Wednesday’s charges.

Wintrow remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

• Stephen K. Noble, 32, of Piqua, was arraigned on third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, felony of the fifth degree.

