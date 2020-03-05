Commissioners receive bids for bridge replacements

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners opened bids for two bridge replacement projects during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The two bids received were for furnishing, delivering, and setting in place prestressed concrete beams for the replacement of the Harrison Street bridge No. 00.17, located in Concord Township 0.17 miles north of Atlantic Street, and for the replacement of the Markley Road bridge No. 2.10, located in Union Township 0.10 miles east of Range Line Road.

The apparent low bidder was Prestress Service Industries of Columbus who provided bids of $134,400 for the Harrison Street bridge replacement; $134,400 for the Markley Road bridge replacement for a total of $268,800 for both bridge replacements. The other bidder was Carr Concrete Corp. out of West Virginia, which provided bids of $167,817 for the Harrison Street bridge; $151,692 for the Markley Road bridge for a total of $319,509 for both of the bridge replacements.

The engineer’s estimates for the project were $175,000 for the Harrison Street bridge; $165,000 for the Markley Road bridge; and $340,000 for both projects combined. The commissioners have not yet awarded this project.

Also during their meeting on Thursday, the commissioners approved the purchase of land on behalf of the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department. The real estate purchase contract is with Deborah Dawes and Belinda Robbins for the purchase of two tracts of land located at 2001 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, for a total cost not to exceed $39,900. Miami County Sanitary Engineer Paul Huelskamp said they plan on conducting restoration work to the embankment as the property is located next to the Great Miami River. There is currently an abandoned, uninhabitable house on the property, which the department plans to demolish, turning that land into a natural area.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

