American Legion post makes donations

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post No. 586 presented $7,000 in donations to four area charities on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Every year the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 makes donations to local charities that provide services to veterans, individuals and families in our area, along with charitable programs sponsored by the American Legion.

This year the American Legion Gifts for Yanks Program was selected since they provide services, equipment and other amenities needed by our veterans in VA hospitals. The Miami County Hospice was selected, because of the comfort and support they provide to local individuals and families in the most trying of times when comfort and understanding are critical. They also selected the USO of Dayton. Services provided by this organization benefit active military members and veterans as they travel through the area. Food, entertainment and an area to rest and relax are provided at the Dayton Airport for traveling service members.

This is the fifth year that the post is sponsoring scholarships for their veteran member’s sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, etc. These scholarships will help them to continue their education and become productive members of our communities.