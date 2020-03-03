OSU Master Gardener training classes set

This Coffee with the Master Gardeners session will be held at the Miami County 911 Dispatch Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by March 4. For more details, contact the Extension office at 440-3945. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee for more information.

TROY — Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer Yvonne Cecil will present “Wildflowers” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. March 6. Join Cecil as she explores some of our wonderful native wildflowers that are great for home gardens, starting with spring ephemerals and ending with fall asters.

TROY — Beginning March 31, a Master Gardener Volunteer training will be offered to residents of Miami and surrounding counties. The Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides broad instruction in horticulture for enthusiasts of any skill level or interest who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge, but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must.

In addition to the training, a Master Gardener certification will be awarded after the completion of 50 volunteer hours at OSUE sponsored projects or approved activities of their choice. Recent events include: Piqua School’s Garden Tribe, Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour, researching and responding to horticulture questions from the public, teaching gardening techniques to adults or children and other special projects. There are many opportunities to obtain hours either with a “hands-in-the-dirt” group project or as a “behind-the-scenes” individual contributor supporting non-physical activities. To maintain annual certification, Master Gardener Volunteers are asked to provide at least twenty hours of service and complete at least ten hours of continuing education annually.

Training will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m. beginning March 31 through May 28. The sessions will be held at the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Riverside facility, 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. The cost of the course is $150 and applications are due March 20 ($50 due with application; balance due a week before class begins). Applications after the deadline are $50 extra.

You may request an application by contacting the OSU Extension Office in Miami County at 440-3945 or by downloading one online at go.osu.edu/miamimgv2020. You don’t want to miss out on this great opportunity to increase your horticultural knowledge, develop wonderful new friendships, and share your knowledge with others.