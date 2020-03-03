Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Feb. 28

TRAFFIC STOP AND WARRANT: An officer stopped a vehicle for having an expired registration at 8:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Downing Street. Driver was found to have an active warrant and was arrested. Driver also did not have a valid license. Driver was cited. Austin D. Johnston, 25, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

TRAFFIC STOP AND WARRANT: Female subject with a warrant was observed getting into a vehicle at 1 p.m. on the 400 block of South Wayne Street. Vehicle was stopped, and female was taken into custody on the warrant. Catherine S. Menna, 39, of Sidney, was picked up on fifth-degree felony drug possession.

WARRANT: Officer located a female subject with a warrant at 1:45 p.m. at Das Park on Broadway Street. Female was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Hypodermic needle was located on the female, but it was disposed of in the sharps container. Julie A Jenkins, 40, of Piqua, was picked up on charges of second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony contempt/failure to pay support.

BURGLARY: Officer was dispatched to a burglary not in progress complaint in reference to a vacant residence broken into sometime between Jan. 28 and Feb. 28 on the 900 block of West Water Street.

THEFT: Complainant advised a known subject stole cigarettes, cash, and an Xbox sometime between 9:30-11:30 p.m. on the 900 block of West High Street. Suspect admitted to taking cigarettes and was charged. Ryan J. Schaffer, 18, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 29

BURGLARY: An officer was dispatched in reference to a burglary at 1:20 a.m. at the Wood Street Community Center on the 400 block of Wood Street. A vacant building had been broken into. The suspects had left prior to officer arrival.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of two people physically fighting at 1:40 a.m. on the 100 block of South Downing Street near Sunset Cleaners. One person was arrested. Trenton M. Bates, 23, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Hit skip accidents were reported on the 400 and 500 blocks of South Main Street at approximately 4:15 a.m.

THEFT: Subject appeared under the influence and was walking around the Walmart shirtless at 11:30 a.m. Throughout further investigation, evidence was obtained to arrest to subject for theft. Donald L. Julian, 36, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

WARRANT: Jeffrey S. Wita, Jr., 29, of Port Jefferson, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

OVI: Officer stopped a vehicle for driving the wrong way on a one way street at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 29 on the 600 block of Wood Street. Driver was found to be OVI. Driver was arrested. Case is pending, awaiting lab results.

DRUG TRAFFICKING: A traffic stop was conducted at 2 p.m. in the area of Weber and Young streets. Driver was cited for DUS. Suspected drugs, Digital scale, large amount of cash and a loaded handgun were recovered in the vehicle. Driver was arrested and incarcerated. Christina L. Queen, 32, of Sidney, was charged with third-degree felony having a weapon while under disability, fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony trafficking drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension OVI, and fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Police were dispatched to a report of a drug overdose at 8:50 p.m. on the 500 block of South Wayne Street. Officers located a male subject who had overdosed in an upstairs bedroom. Squad administered Narcan and transported the male to the hospital. Male was charged. Daniel D. Oneal, 34, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

March 1

AGGRAVATED MENACING: Victims advised a known subject chased after them with a knife cursing at them at 3:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Spring Street. Brent E. Smith, 48, of Piqua, was charged with three counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and one count of fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

WARRANT: A residence on the 500 block of South Main Street was checked for a female subject with active warrant at 2:15 p.m. Female was located hiding in an attic and was incarcerated. Kara S. Ferguson, 30, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a private property accident at approximately 3 p.m. on the 1700 block of West High Street. A male subject was being disorderly to other bystanders. A male subject was cited. Philip R. Chokreff, 80, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance at 8:45 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings on East Ash Street. One of the involved persons provided a false name and was cited. Mitchell J. Gibson, 27, of Fletcher, was cited for failure to disclose information.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police were dispatched to a disorderly complaint in reference to a highly intoxicated female running into the road and attempting to stop traffic while screaming unknown statements at 11 p.m. on Scott Drive near Speedway. The female was located in the middle of the road on officer arrival and removed. The female was arrested and transported to UVMC for medical treatment. Sheila A. Stewart, 43, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

MENACING: A male subject reported another male subject threaten to harm him at 11:25 p.m. on Scott Drive near Speedway. The male was charged with menacing.