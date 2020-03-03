Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• STRENGTH CLASS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer strength class at 10 a.m.; line dance at 10 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from v at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p..m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• MEATLOAF: Meatloaf sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at 4 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $4.

• MY BOOK AND ME: The Milton-Union Public Library invites children in grades K-6 to create their own book on Thursdays in March from 6:30-8 p.m. Working with a different theme each week, children will be encouraged to write and illustrate using various artistic methods. After four programs, each book will be spiral bound for your child to take home. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• COFFEE WITH VETERANS: Glenn A. Costie, president of the American Veterans Heritage Center, located at the historic Dayton VA Medical Center, will speak at the monthly coffee and doughnuts event at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Costie will present a program about the mission of the American Veterans Heritage Center and the work they are doing to erect a statue of Lincoln of the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center. An elevator is available for use. For more information on the museum, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com, visit 107 W. Main St, Troy, or call (937) 332-8852.

• SEMINAR: Kettering Health Network will host a seminar on cancer prevention from 6-7 p.m. at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. At 6 p.m., Joseph Lavelle, DO, James Sabiers, MD, and Jonathan Moayyad, MD, medical oncologists with Kettering Cancer Care at Troy, will discuss lifestyle changes you can make to help reduce your risk of cancer. The event is free but seating is limited. To register, go to visit ketteringhealth.org/healthcalendar or call (937) 558-3988.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at Piqua High School for a joint meeting with the Key Club. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the lower level Conference Room A at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families. The March program will feature a speaker from Convatec. Light snacks will be served, and an ostomy nurse will be present to answer questions or set up individual consultations. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

• VERAFLOW: Dance and fitness instructor Lynn Blakely will be the instructor for the new VeraFlow exercise class that includes yoga and dance at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. The cost is $5 per session and participants are to bring a yoga mat or beach towel to each class. Call Cherie at the library for more information at 473-2226. Preferably sign-up in advance.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

Thursday

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon followed by a jigsaw puzzle competition from 1-3 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• SUBS: Meatball subs will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Subs will be served with chips and will cost $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• COOKBOOK CLUB: Join the Cookbook Club at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to share dishes from “The Prairie Homestead Cookbook,” by Jill Winger. Pick up a copy at the library. Registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary,org for more information.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• INSTANT POT: Alisha Barton from the Miami County Ohio State University Extension will be at the library at 6:30 p.m. to provide tips and tricks for using the popular and convenient Instant Pot for cooking. The class will include recipe sampling and demonstrations. No registration is necessary. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers Book Club meets on Thursday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This group of readers is open to any teen or young adult. This group focuses on those with reading difficulties of all kinds, but all are welcome.

Friday

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free showing of “Harvey,” (1950) at 7:30 p.m. on March 6. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street, Troy.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will offer a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Dinners will include fish, green beans, applesauce and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

• TEEN TIME: Teens 12 and up are invited to enjoy pizza and hang out with friends from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 includes Alaskan Pollack, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LEARN ABOUT CELLS: Learn how to use your cell phone to make your life easier and more functional at 1 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Sign up at 473-2226 or stop in. Levi, who will instruct the class, is a computer and IT instructor at Edison State Community College. Sign up at 473-2226 or stop in.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 778-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The monthly Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be offered from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy. Use Door 7 at the back of the church building. The men of First Baptist will be preparing a breakfast for participants. The program this month will feature the history of this long-standing community gathering.

• FISH FRY: The Piqua American Legion will have a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. The meal also will include fries, coleslaw and bread for $7.

• AROMATHERAPY: Robbin Adams, Registered Nurse and JRP staff member, will be teaching how essential oils can benefit you daily from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Make and take a jar of bath salts, which includes essential oils to enhance your relieve your daily stress. The project will be $5 per person.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday

• OPEN HOUSE: The Pleasant Hill Newton Township Joint Fire District will be hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. at the fire station at 8 W. High St., Pleasant Hill. The purpose of the open house will be to answer any questions you may have about the upcoming tax and bond levies, tour the facility and we will have stations set up where participants will be able to calculate the impact on their taxes. Finger sandwiches, chips and drinks will be available.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and will include eggs cooked your way, french toast, pancakes, waffles, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon, sausage, fruit, and cinnamon rolls. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. in the study room at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will discuss the school bond issue on the March 17 ballot. The business meeting will follow. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Hand & Foot and Euchre at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Help also will be offered at the Milton-Union Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling for an appointment at (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audiobook. Join participants at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK GROUP: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join a discussion of “The Widows,” by Jess Montgomery. Visit the Library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Felt Daffodils will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Create felt flowers using basic sewing. Limit 12 adults. Call (937 ) 773-6753 to pre-register.

• SALAD: The table is full of toppings for your salad, or your baked potato at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Choose a salad or a potato for $3.50, or enjoy both for $6.

• EARLY BIRDS: The Early Birds Book Club at the Troy-Miami County Public Library will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss the One Book, Many Communities 2020 community read choice “The Widows,” by Jess Montgomery. “The Widows” takes place in Kinship, Ohio, in 1924 and is inspired by the story of Ohio’s first female sheriff. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_Mel_New-2.jpg