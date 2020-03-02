Missing Covington teen found

NEWBERRY TWP. —

Missing Covington teen located at friend’s house, according to Chief Deputy Steve Lord.

The juvenile left the home in the 10000 block of Frankman Road, near Covington, in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Lord said, Stephie Skaggs, 14, of Covington, was located at a friend’s home around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She was reported missing around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Skaggs will be charged with unruly in juvenile court.

