M-U FFA members move on to districts

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter recently had four members to compete in the Miami County Public Speaking CDE. Tyler Kress competed in the freshman students only, Darby Welbaum competed in the Beginning Prepared contest with a speech she wrote and memorized herself. Jackson Kimmel and Gracie Guldemond competed in the extemporaneous contest. The contest has member select a random topic and have 30 minutes to research and write a speech, and then deliver the speech to the judges. Members Darby Welbaum and Jackson Kimmel moved on to the District 5 contest which is being held next week.

