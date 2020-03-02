Area briefs

Road closed

TROY — Washington Street from Elm Street to Madison Street will be closed through Friday, March 6 for the installation of new water main.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY _ TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for January include:

Group 1:

First — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Second — Marsha Simpson and Penny Dye

Third — Karen Rodgers and Beth Earhart

Group 2:

First — Tom and Sue Gagnon

Second — Tim and Judy Logan

Third — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Group 3:

First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Second — Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack

Third — Fran Bowsman and Marsha Simpson

Group 4:

First — Kathy Jent

Second — Barb Wilson and Beth Earhart

Third — Laury Braby

Group 5:

First — Marge Burk

Second — Anita Peltier-Caine

Third — Mary Jo Lyons

Group 8:

First — Beth Earhart

Second — Judy Logan

Third — Bonnie Rashilla

Group 10:

First — Carol Gross

Second — Mary Lynne Mouser

Third — Sandra Haack.

Knitting for Cancer set

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes and The Knitters at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at the YWCA Piqua to knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Individuals coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“Our supply of donated yarn is dwindling so we are happy to accept donations of yarn from individuals who have extra at home,” Hawkes said. “Several individuals take materials home and love having the supplies we can give to them.”

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

RN to BSN event set

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is hosting a Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Information Fair on Friday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Emerson Center at the Piqua campus. Current nursing students and practicing nurses are invited to learn about the opportunities available to them in pursuing a baccalaureate degree.

Representatives from 12 universities will be available to share information about their completion programs and to guide interested nurses toward their next steps for enrollment. This event gives prospective students the ability to obtain information about many programs in one visit.

The faculty and administration at Edison State work collaboratively with all of the represented universities to provide for a smooth pathway to the BSN degree. Graduates of the nursing program are encouraged to plan for their future educational and career goals and this is an excellent opportunity to do so.

Nursing students currently taking the capstone class will graduate in May and applications are being accepted now through July 31 for students interested in beginning Edison State’s nursing program in January 2021.

For more information, contact Edison State Associate Professor of Nursing, Rick Roberts at rroberts@edisonohio.edu.

Pilot ground school offered at WACO

TROY — The dream of obtaining a pilot license is possible. Begin your flight journey at WACO’s Flight Ground School.

A new session of ground school will begin March 17 and be taught on Tuesday nights at WACO Air Museum from 6-8:30 p.m. for 11 consecutive weeks. Pete Demers, instructor for the ground school, brings a wealth of experience in aviation education that spans the last 15 years. Pete has more than 4,000 flight hours as a flight instructor, has managed an FAA approved Part 141 Flight School as chief flight instructor, served as pilot and company flight instructor for a part 135 charter operator in the Piper Navajo/Chieftain, and was selected as the FAA’s Flight Instructor of the Year for the Southern Region in 2013. He is currently manager of Ground Training at PSA and his teaching style is much appreciated by his students.

Visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, under the Learning Center tab, for information, class materials, and online registration, or call WACO at (937) 335-9226.