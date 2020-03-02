Covington searches for missing man

COVINGTON — A Covington man has been missing since Saturday, Feb. 29, and the local community is continuing to search for him.

David Fugate, 48, was reported missing from Covington over the weekend. He is 5-foot-10, is 215 pounds, has grayish-black hair, has brown eyes, and wears glasses.

“He still hasn’t made contact with anybody,” Sgt. Tim Cline with the Covington Police Department said on Monday. Cline said there were groups of community members searching for Fugate on Sunday, and they were not able to locate him.

Fugate is believed to have left his home on foot as both of his vehicles are accounted for, Cline said. According to Fugate’s missing poster, Fugate “has been under extreme stress after the loss of his wife just days ago.” Fugate was last seen wearing a jean jacket when he left home.

Anyone with information on Fugate’s location or who has possibly seen Fugate is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at (937) 473-2102 or call 9-1-1.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

