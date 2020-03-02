Area briefs

Grandma’s Kitchen to reopen

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen in West Milton will be reopening on Wednesday, March 25 with a chicken and noodle dinner.

Join organizers for dinner from 5-6:15 p.m .each Wednesday in the Hoffman United Methodist Church Activity Center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. If it is more convenient for you, volunteers can pack a carry-out meal for you to take home. Check the menu on the church webpage at hoffmanumc.org. The webpage will also let you know which dates we will be closed due to holidays, etc.

Grandma’s Kitchen has been providing weekly Wednesday meals for the public for almost 20 years. They operate as a non-profit mission project for Hoffman United Methodist Church and help support local, national and international food missions. For more information, call the church office at (937) 698-4401.

Art contest offered

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is now accepting entries for its 28th annual art contest. The winning entry will be used to represent the 2020 Fort Rowdy Gathering on its limited-edition medallions and printed material. The deadline for entries is April 30. The winner will receive recognition for the artwork, a limited-edition medallion, and the artwork will be made into a wood-burned plaque for the Fort Rowdy auction. The rules are:

• There is no cost to enter; just mail your entry flat or rolled to: The Fort Rowdy Gathering-Artwork, P.O. Box 23, Covington, OH 45318. Do not fold.

2. The artwork must be period correct, representative of the late 1700 and early1800’s (pre-Civil War)

3. The drawing must be on white stock paper, in a black medium, so artwork is crisp and easily reproduced.

4. Drawing size a minimum of 5-inches-by-7-inches

5. All artwork submitted becomes the property of the Fort Rowdy Gathering.

For more information, contact Johanna McGrath, art contest chairman, by text at (937) 467-0668 or email at jar2jam1116@gmail.com.

Cemetery clean-up set

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Spring cemetery clean-up will run from through March 14. Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by March 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Monday, March 16. New spring arrangements in vases attached to monuments or spring saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed March 30. Newberry Township cemeteries are:

Highland — High Street, Covington

Greenville Creek — Buckneck Road, Bradford

Friedens — Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road

Union Church — Union Church Road, Covington

Arnold — State Route 36, Covington

Priest — McMaken Road, Covington

Johnson — State Route 41, Covington

Lutheran Church — Miami-Shelby County Line Road, Covington.

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. Any arrangement that is a maintenance problem will be disposed.

With mowing season soon approaching, cemetery rules prohibit glass containers, wire, toys and figurines that interfere with mowing and/or trimming. Please be aware of updated rules and regulations.