3 Sigma fire quickly put out

TROY — Troy firefighters responded to a fire inside the 3 Sigma building on West Stanfield Road around 9:45 Friday morning.

Fire units from all three fire stations responded to the scene.

Troy Fire Department reports state that they had a “small fire in one of the coater lines and it was contained to a small area.” The fire was quickly extinguished and employees returned to work.

As units were wrapping up at 3 Sigma, a fire alarm was received from Meijer on West Main Street. Several vehicles responded to Meijer as others staged in the area until more was known.

A broken sprinkler head in the garden center was discovered and all units returned to their stations.

Troy police block the entrance to 3 Sigma on West Stanfield Road on Friday morning after a fire inside the building forced the evacuation of employees. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_022820mju_fire_3sigma.jpg Troy police block the entrance to 3 Sigma on West Stanfield Road on Friday morning after a fire inside the building forced the evacuation of employees.