3 Sigma fire quickly put out

TROY — Troy firefighters responded to a fire inside the 3 Sigma building on West Stanfield Road around 9:45 Friday morning.
Fire units from all three fire stations responded to the scene.
Troy Fire Department reports state that they had a “small fire in one of the coater lines and it was contained to a small area.” The fire was quickly extinguished and employees returned to work.
As units were wrapping up at 3 Sigma, a fire alarm was received from Meijer on West Main Street. Several vehicles responded to Meijer as others staged in the area until more was known.
A broken sprinkler head in the garden center was discovered and all units returned to their stations.