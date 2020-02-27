Safety Building security upgrades take effect

Deputies Andy Walker and Tim Larger of the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office check the bag of a person entering the Miami County Safety Building earlier this week. Beginning Monday, March 2, everyone entering the Safety Building will have their bags checked by the scanner and pass through a metal detector before they are admitted to the building. Rules for what may, and may not, be brought in are similar to TSA rules at an airport. The monitors above the station allow deputies to monitor courtrooms, offices, and hallways throughout the building. A similar station will begin operation in the Courthouse in the near future. In addition, the east doors to the Safety Building will not be open to the public. All persons entering the building must to do through e west doors (courthouse side).

