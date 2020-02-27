Miami Co. Animal Shelter has perfect addition to your family

For more information on adoption a pet from the Miami County Animal Shelter visit their website at www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter

Annie is described as a sweet girl. She is a Pit Bull who was taken in by the Miami County Animal Shelter on June 13, 2019. Annie is already spayed and can be adopted to a forever home for $56

Carolina is a black and white pit bull. She has been spayed and is approximately 3 years old. She can be yours for$56

Rocket is a brown boxer mix who is looking for his forever home. He was found near Greenlee and St. Rt. 718 in January. He can be adopted for $86

Bonnie is a beautiful gray pit who was found in the 6000 block of East Snyder Road. She is energetic and playful and estimated to be around four years old. Bonnie can be adopted for $86

If you are interested in a cat, Gadget is around 8 months old and is in search of the perfect human companion.

Dotty is an approximately three year old cat who is looking to go home with a loving person.

Peach is an adorable Jack Russell mix who was found wandering alone in Troy. in early February. Peach is estimated to be around 8 years old.

A pair of puppies explore the Miami County Animal Shelter this week. Although these two are spoken for, the shelter has a wide variety of dogs and cats of all ages that are available for adoption to loving forever homes.