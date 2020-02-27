Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Feb. 24

UNRULY JUVENILE: A student at the Piqua High School was being defiant at approximately 9:20 a.m.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a 54-year-old male subject paying two female juveniles a large sum of money to “cuddle” with him in a local hotel. Investigation is pending.

TRESPASSING: Miami Valley Centre Mall manager requested two subjects be given a trespassing warnings at approximately 3:10 p.m. and warned not to be back on the property after being suspected of theft several times.

FOUND: A bicycle was found at 3:40 p.m. on the 300 block of Franklin Street. It was placed into property.

FRAUD: A subject reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill from Kroger at approximately 3:40 p.m.

THEFT: A male subject stole sunglasses from the Marathon gas station on West Water Street at approximately 8:10 p.m.

FELONY ASSAULT: Officer was dispatched to a disturbance at approximately 11:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Adams Street. An involved party was located at a neighbor’s house acting disorderly. Suspect shoved the officer and resisted arrest. He was incarcerated for assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Jerry L. McCoy, 57, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony assault on a peace officer, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Feb. 25

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an unknown male standing in front of the caller’s house at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 600 block of South Downing Street. The male was intoxicated and at the wrong house. Taylor R. Werner, 29, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

SUMMONS: A summons was issued to Robert C. Foster, 38, of Piqua, for fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of shots fired in the area of the 1400 block of Plum Street at 9:30 a.m. The area was checked by officers where several people were outside working construction. There were no other reports made.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury accident at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Second Street.

PRIVATE PROPERTY CRASH: An officer retrieved video from Kroger for a private property accident at the request of the citizen at 3:40 p.m.

FRAUD: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject trying to use counterfeit money at 3:50 p.m. at Family Dollar on West High Street. Store clerk did not keep the bill, and the unknown male left the store.

TRESPASSING: An officer was dispatched in reference to a disturbance at approximately 7:15 p.m. on the 300 block of West Grant Street. It was found to be a dispute over clothing. One party was warned for trespassing.

Feb. 26

CURFEW: Officer observed a juvenile out walking past curfew at 12:45 a.m. on Riverside Drive. The juvenile was cited for a curfew violation.