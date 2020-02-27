Troy Post Office to begin safety program

TROY — Troy Post Office Postmaster Nathan Walker is working toward additional ways to keep postal carriers safe.

“We’re finding creative ways to reduce dog bites and slips, trips, and falls,” Walker said.

One strategy the post office has incorporated is the placement of a dog sticker on mailboxes where there is a known dog in the immediate area. The paw sticker would be placed on the outside of a mailbox. When the carrier approaches the area, the sticker would act as a reminder to proceed with caution.

“This is especially important if the carrier leaves the vehicle to deliver a package to the door,” Walker said.

Beginning the week of March 7, the Troy Post Office will be placing the paw stickers on mailboxes where appropriate. If any customer objects to having a paw sticker placed on their mailbox, he or she need only call the post office at (937) 339-2697 and postal workers will remove it immediately, Walker said.

“It is our expectation that the strategy will reduce the incidents of dog bites and attacks, keeping our employees safe and local dog owners appreciative,” he said.

Walker said they will also be asking residents to repair porches, rails and steps if they are unsafe. He said they may even suggest customers move their mailbox to ground level so carriers can avoid hazard areas.

“Of course, when it snows, please make sure walkways, steps, and porches are clear,” Walker said. “We want every delivery to be a safe one. We are grateful for our community’s support and cooperation in this initiative. Thank you for your help with this very important issue.”