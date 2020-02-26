Man in jail following morning crash

PIQUA — A Piqua man is in custody for an unrelated charge after running in to the rear of a Piqua City Schools bus on Wednesday morning.

Jesse Pearson, 29, was driving in the area of North College Street when he rear-ended the bus. No one on the bus was injured but Pearson was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

While at UVMC, Piqua police officers arrived and placed Pearson under arrest for an incident earlier in the morning where he had an alleged incident with his estranged wife, according to Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department.

Pearson was taken to the Miami County Jail where he faces one count of Domestic Violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He also was cited for an Assured Clear Distance violation and No Operator’s License in connection with the crash.

