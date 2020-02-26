Man defecates on playground

Staff Report

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man has been charged with public indecency for allegedly defecating outside of a daycare center in broad daylight this week.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, Ricky Angel, 58, was charged with misdemeanor public indecency for the alleged incident reported around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An employee at the Little Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center, located in the 600 block of North County Road 25-A, Troy, reported workers observed a male walking on the property and acting suspicious. The male subject was observed walking over towards the playground and out of sight.

A daycare employee told deputies she walked out and confronted the male by a barn on the property and observed Angel nude from the waist down apparently finishing up defecating on the property next to the playground.

The employee said she screamed at him and told him to leave and he did so, leaving behind his soiled socks and under garments. When first reported to officials, the employee had told them she had wanted Angel to clean the mess he had made, but he never returned to the property so she wanted to pursue charges.

The employee also advised the childcare staff was preparing to send the children out to the playground near the time the incident occurred.

The deputy attempted to make contact with Angel, but failed to do so, and the deputy left a citation in the mailbox at his address with sheriff’s office contact information if he had any questions.