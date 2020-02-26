DAR, SAR chapters hold celebration

MIAMI VALLEY — The local Richard Montgomery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently hosted a George Washington’s Birthday Celebration. It is an annual celebration held jointly with the local area DAR chapters. This includes the Piqua-Lewis Boyer chapter of Miami County, as well as, four other DAR chapters from Dayton and Greenville. The keynote speaker at the luncheon was Mandy Askins of the Mound Cold War Discover Center. Her talk centered on recently declassified activities that were held at the Mound Laboratory in Dayton. These include working on the trigger for the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project and building nuclear batteries for NASA’s deep space projects.

Another highlight of the afternoon was the distribution from the Richard Montgomery chapter of “Challenge Coins” to each of the DAR chapters. The coins, featuring George Washington, are reminiscent of those used by the Sons of Liberty prior to the Revolution War. The meaning of the coins, was and still is, that those who have one are part of the same team. The Richard Montgomery chapter was using them to illustrate their appreciation of the joint work the men and women’s chapters do together. This includes parades, naturalization court ceremonies, school programs, Honor Flight and more.

The Richard Montgomery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit charitable organization whose members have proven ancestry to patriotic activities and support of the Revolutionary War.

For more information see their chapter website, Facebook page, or contact president Steve Kaplan at (937) 335-7345 or skpk1984@aol.com.