Area briefs

Louis graduates program

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCT) Adult Education Practical Nursing Program held its first graduation ceremony of the year in the Student Activity Center on Feb. 14. The center was full of family and friends there to support the 17 graduates, including Kaylee Louis of West Milton. Multiple faculty and staff were also in attendance to congratulate the graduates on successful completion of the rigorous program. The graduates spoke about MVCTC’s nursing program making an impact on their lives. The graduating class presented their lead instructor Martha Brown with gifts to show their thanks and appreciation.

MVCTC Adult Education Director of Practical Nursing, Stephanie Benson, stated, “This was a very moving experience for all those in attendance. Job opportunities are plentiful for the graduates, as many were offered jobs from their preceptor clinical sites before graduation.”

Scholarship available

VERSAILLES — Pohl Transportation of Versailles is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree or certificate in a transportation-related field requiring four years of study or less. The award is open to graduating seniors or current college students who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, or Auglaize counties.

Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology. A scholarship application is available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. For questions, call (937) 548-4673 or email dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2020.

Cancer prevetion seminar set

TROY — Kettering Health Network will host a seminar on cancer prevention from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments.

At 6 p.m., Joseph Lavelle, DO, James Sabiers, MD, and Jonathan Moayyad, MD, medical oncologists with Kettering Cancer Care at Troy, will discuss lifestyle changes you can make to help reduce your risk of cancer.

The event is free but seating is limited. To register, go to visit ketteringhealth.org/healthcalendar or call (937) 558-3988.

Seminar offered

TROY — Kettering Health Network is holding a seminar for people suffering from shoulder pain from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at StoryPoint Troy assisted living community at 1840 Towne Park Drive in Troy.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments.

At 6 p.m., Andrew Malarkey, DO, an orthopedic specialist, will talk about common causes of shoulder pain and what you can expect from shoulder replacement options.

The event is free but seating is limited. To register, call (937) 558-3988 or visit ketteringhealth.org/healthcalendar.

Taylor speaks to seniors

TIPP CITY — Kathy Taylor, director of the Tipp Monroe Community Services, paid a visit to the Tipp City Seniors Inc. on Thursday, Feb 20. She talked about the programs and services that are available through TMCS.

Home school students invited to session

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites home schooled students and their parents to attend a presentation about the statewide College Credit Plus (CCP) program on Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. in room 115 on the Piqua campus.

Students enrolled in the CCP program can earn college and high school credit concurrently, accelerating their college careers at little to no cost to them. Credits earned in the program are easily transferable to public and private universities nationwide under robust transfer agreements.

For more information, contact Velina Bogart, coordinator of Transfer Pathways Advising for Edison State by calling (937) 778-8600 or emailing vbogart@edisonohio.edu.