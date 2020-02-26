Area briefs

Drainage meeting to be held

TIPP CITY — There will be a public meeting regarding the Tipp City Drainage Study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

The meeting will be held in council chambers at the municipal building, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

A quorum of the members of city council may be present.

Parade participants sought

TROY — The Independence Day Celebration Association and Miami Valley Veterans Museum are recruiting participants for the upcoming parade to be held in Troy on Saturday, July 4 at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

All participants will be required to fill out an entry form by June 15 to participate. Forms will be available after March 1 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum located on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St. The museum is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and 4-8 p.m. Thursdays. Any interested participant can call Linda Shuman at (937) 339-4338 or email lshuman@woh.rr.com.

Anyone with a convertible who would like to participate in the parade and drive veterans are asked to contact Shuman. The committee is alslo looking for military veterans, past or present, to act as grand marshal(s). Nominees must reside in Miami County now or previously. Grand marshal forms are available the same as parade forms, but must be submitted by June 3.

This parade is made possible from donations, so all gifts are welcome, either monetary or such items as bottled water for the participants, small flags, etc. to pass out to the crowd. Volunteers also are needed to pass them out or help with the staging of the parade.

YMCA offers flag football program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering youth flag football leagues for 4 to 5 year olds, kindergarten to second graders, and third to sixth graders. These leagues incorporate the fundamentals of football with coaches serving as quarterbacks for the younger leagues and the players quarterbacking at the third- to sixth-grade level.

The leagues are held on Sunday afternoons beginning April 19 at the Robinson Branch in Troy, with start times ranging from 1:45-4:15 p.m.

The 4 to 5 year old program is an introductory program giving all participants a chance to run and catch the ball each half, then building to downs as the season progresses. Parent participation will be needed and this program gives parents a great way to spend time with their child on a Sunday afternoon.

Parent coaches are always needed anc can sign up as a coach during registration. All coaches receive a T-shirt and find themselves in the game with their children having fun and teaching the game of football. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Robinson Branch and all coaches signing up are encouraged to attend.

Registration is going on now at either branch or over the phone at the Robinson Branch 440-9622. Cost for participation is $37 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members. For more information, contact Imari Witten at 440-9622 or i.witten@miamicountyymca.net.

Learn about raised bed gardening

TIPP CITY — Have you tried to grow vegetables in your backyard only to become discouraged by the weeds, the amount of time you need to spend watering and tending to the garden and the unsightly mess it becomes by summer’s end? Then raised bed gardening might be the right fit for you.

Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer Deb Keppel will share her experiences with square foot gardening and offer tips on building your own raised beds and organically growing a variety of vegetables and herbs. Class will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Monroe Township Building Basement. There is no fee, but registration is required at tmcomservices.org.

Newton Kindergarten registration

PLEASANT HILL —If your child will be 5 on or before August 1, 2020, they are eligible to attend kindergarten. Please stop by the main office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to pick up a registration packet. Deadline for registration is March 13. If you have any questions, please call the school at 937-676-2002 and ask for Mrs. Lavy at extension 1003.