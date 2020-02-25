Dayton inmate flees during transport

MIAMI COUNTY — Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Incarceration Facility to search for an inmate who escaped during transport.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, Eric Rowe, 39, of Ada, escaped from a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office transport vehicle.

Rowe was located and returned to the custody of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to Chief Deputy Steve Lord, Rowe was never in Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s custody or control.

“(Rowe) escaped from a Montgomery County transport vehicle in our parking lot at the Incarceration Facility. We responded to assist in getting him back into custody,” Lord said.

Apprehended by officers

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

