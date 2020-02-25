Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SEX OFFENSE: A female subject reported she was sexually assaulted between 7:20 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 on Spring Street.

Officers investigated the report of a possible sexual assault at 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 23. Investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash with an injury reported at 6:35 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 1000 block of Garbry Road. A driver was cited.

A non-injury traffic accident was reported at 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the area of Aerovent Drive and Eash Ash Street. The at-fault driver was issued a citation for a right-of-way on a public highway violation.

A driver struck a parked vehicle at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 on the 200 block of Gordon Street and was cited with failure to control.

There was a report of a traffic crash at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Young Street. The at-fault driver was cited.

A traffic accident was reported at 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 22 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue. A driver was cited.

A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 on the 400 block of North College Street. The at-fault driver was cited.

FOUND: A caller found a knife on the sidewalk at 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 500 block of South Wayne Street. The knife was placed into property at the Piqua police station to be destroyed.

ABDUCTION: An officer was dispatched to a domestic in progress at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 21 on the 400 block of West Ash Street. A male subject was arrested and charged. Tavian Crain, 21, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony abduction and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with this incident. During the incident, Crain reportedly blocked a bedroom door, preventing the victim from leaving, before assaulting and threatening the victim.

ACCIDENT AND OVI: A vehicle reportedly wrecked into a unoccupied parked vehicle at 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 22 on the 400 block of South Main Street. During the investigation, the at-fault driver was arrested for OVI and failure to control. Cara A. Dunn, 25, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence and first-degree misdemeanor falsification in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a parked semi trailer that had been spray-painted on the interior at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the Wood Street Community Center on Wood Street.

OVI: Police conducted a traffic stop at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 22 on the 600 block of South Main Street. The driver was arrested for OVI. Investigation is pending lab results.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer was dispatched on the report of a subject throwing rocks at a house at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the area of South Wayne and Wood streets. Officer responded and was unable to locate the subject

DISTURBANCE: A caller advised a male subject was causing issues at a residence and left on foot at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 22 on the 200 block of North College Street. The male was located, and it was discovered the male had an arrest warrant. Male was trespassed from the residence and arrested for his warrant. Timothy A. Johnson, 58, of Troy, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

Officers responded on the report of a disturbance over child custody at a local hotel on Feb. 23. The children were given to the custodial guardian. The report was faxed to CSB due to allegations of abuse being made.

OVERDOSE: A female subject reported a male subject had overdosed in a hotel room at 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive. The male was resuscitated, and it was discovered the male had an arrest warrant. Male was arrested and transported to the hospital. Male was admitted due to a medical condition. Justin C. Montanez, 34, of Piqua, was picked up charges of first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A television was reported stolen from the Red Roof Inn and Suites at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

There was a report of a cell phone being stolen from an unlocked vehicle during a viewing at approximately 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Jamieson and Yannucci Funeral Home on West High Street. No suspects at this time.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Officer responded to the report of a vehicle driving through the complainant’s yard at approximately 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 on the 500 block of Kitt Street. Officer observed tire tracks and made contact with the driver, requesting him to stay off the neighbor’s yard when he parks. The complainant was warned for disorderly conduct after threatening to damage the vehicle.