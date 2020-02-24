Car-jacker sentenced to prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man will spend the next two years in prison for car-jacking a SUV in Piqua last November.

Brian Grissom, 33, was charged with second-degree felony robbery, following the incident. In a plea agreement with the state, the charge was amended to a third-degree felony attempted robbery. Grissom will serve three years of mandatory post-release control due to the offense being a crime of violence.

On Nov. 23, 2019, a resident in the 800 block of South Downing Street was warming up his vehicle around 10:30 a.m. His 10-year-old son was sitting in the vehicle, a red Honda SUV, when Grissom allegedly approached the SUV, dragged the child from the vehicle, jumped in and drove away. No one was injured during the robbery or arrest.

Miami County 911 dispatchers sent Piqua units to the area to attempt to locate the stolen vehicle and also broadcast the information to other law enforcement agencies in the county.

Several minutes after the broadcast, a Troy Police officer reported the vehicle southbound on Interstate 75 near State Route 41. The officer initiated a stop and Grissom pulled over without incident.

Brian Grissom, 33, car-jacked a SUV in Piqua

