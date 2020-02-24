Meet Duncan

Duncan came to us the Miami County Animal Shelter stray and this boy was never reclaimed by his owner. He is now available for adoption. Duncan is a new arrival and is still a little overwhelmed, but that is to be expected. He does warm up given some time with something new. Duncan seems to have a sweet and loving disposition. He is sure to make a wonderful companion. Stop in and meet Duncan at the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.