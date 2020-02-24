Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 21

MENACING: Joseph Pipenur, 28, of Juneau, Alaska, was cited for menacing and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Feb. 22

INMATE ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to meet with Vandalia Police Department to conduct a car to car transfer of Gregory Rosengarten on a Miami County warrant for aggravated possession of drugs. Custody was transferred and a bag of property was handed over containing Gregory’s personal belongings. Gregory was then transported to the Miami County Jail where he was scanned, and his property handed over to jail staff. While jail staff was conducting a inventory of Gregory’s belongings, a clear baggy of crystal like substance was found in an open area of his wallet. The substance was then handed over to the deputy where it was booked into evidence and marked for the Miami Valley Crime Lab for testing. Charges will be pending lab results on the crystal like substance.

Feb. 23

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation at the Farrington interchange. After investigation the registered owner Bobby Jo Hunt was arrested for Marked Lanes and OVI.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to an assault complaint. At the conclusion of the investigation two inmates, James Perry, 20, of Troy, and Daniel Guzman, 28, of Chicago were charged with Disorderly Conduct.