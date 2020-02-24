THS to induct students into NHS

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy High School announced Monday morning the upcoming induction of 54 new members into the National Honor Society.

All of the new inductees met the NHS requirements in the four categories: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

This year’s new inductees are: Anna Boezi, Brianna Cardinal, Sarah Castaneda, Grace Cole, Madison Dixon, Olivia England, Hannah Falknor, Addisyn Fields, Sophie Fong, Caleb Fogarty, Lauren Fonner, Corinne Grunden, Wyatt Hench, Lucas Henderson, Kaitlin Jackson, Zoe Jackson, Griffin Johnson, Henry Johnston, Darren Jones, Morgan Kaiser, Emma Kennett, Kaylee King, Ella Kirkpatrick, Jack Kleinhenz, Ashley Kloeker, Renee Kovacs, Briana Lavender, Madelynn Long, Josh Lovitt, Kaylee Ludy, Timmy Malott, Ryan Martz, Caleb Michael, Hannah Miller, Mallery Nosker, Esha Patel, Keai Perdue, Sable Plantz, Amber Poore, Daniel Rekow, Savannah Scaggs, Will Schaefer, Lisa Senter, Meredith Sentman, Sam Shuman, Alayna Stoudt, Olive Stringer, Kylie Thompson, David Vance, Charlie Walker, Colleen Watkins, Riley Williams and Will Wolke.

The new members will be formally inducted into the National Honor Society at a March 5 ceremony.