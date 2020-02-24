Investigation continues into early February shooting

PIQUA — The Feb. 8 shooting that resulted in the death of Philip Tamar Howard, 37, is still under investigation.

“The investigation is still going on,” Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said on Monday. “The detectives are still following up on some leads.”

The Piqua Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot at approximately 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at 1310 Fairfax Ave. in the Candlewood subdivision. During the course of their investigation, Piqua police found the victim, Howard, went into the residence and was subsequently shot. Howard did not live at that residence. His body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Grove was not able to release additional details at this time.

Piqua detectives conducted interviews with witnesses to the shooting, one of whom allegedly shot Howard. According to previous reports, there were three individuals in the apartment other than the victim when the shooting occurred, including a 7-year-old child. Everyone inside the apartment, with the exception of the victim, were related.

According to the Miami County Communication Center’s 9-1-1 calls, a resident inside the home said he was in his bedroom when he heard a loud bang. He said he opened his door and Howard was on the ground.

“Somebody just shot somebody … I don’t think he’s alive,” the subject told dispatchers. “You got to hurry up, this guy is dying … I don’t know where he’s shot at.”

As the dispatcher gathered information, the resident said, “I don’t know the person, I heard a bang and there he was … I didn’t know he was in the house … I don’t know who he is … I think he might of just died … I didn’t know the man had a gun.”

Once the case is complete, it will be turned over to Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell.

Piqua police at the scene of the fatal shooting on Fairfax Avenue on Feb. 8. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_020820mju_ppd_shooting_fairfax1-4.jpg Piqua police at the scene of the fatal shooting on Fairfax Avenue on Feb. 8. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

